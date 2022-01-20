‘Becky’ Outfit Yale Entertainment Launches Sales Banner Great Escape With Nicholas Donnermeyer Set As Prez — EFM

EXCLUSIVE: Jordan Yale Levine and Jordan Beckerman of Yale Entertainment (Stowaway, Separation) have formed international film sales and distribution company, Great Escape.

Set up to represent their growing slate of in-house titles in addition to select third party content, Yale is launching the label ahead of the upcoming virtual European Film Market.

Nicholas Donnermeyer, previously longtime President of International Sales at Bleiberg Entertainment, has been appointed President of the new venture, which sits under the Yale Entertainment umbrella alongside its long-standing production arm, Yale Productions.

The group also recently formed Lafayette Pictures with actor-director Katie Holmes and have recently wrapped two features which Holmes directed and starred in, Alone Together, with Jim Sturgess and Melissa Leo, and Rare Objects with Derek Luke and Alan Cumming.

To date, Yale Entertainment’s slate has focused on action, thrillers and horror. Recently completed productions include Banshee with Antonio Banderas; Panama starring Cole Hauser and Mel Gibson; High Heat starring Olga Kurylenko and Don Johnson; and Mayim Bialik’s As Sick as They Made Us starring Dianna Agron and Dustin Hoffman.

“Our goal for this year is to expand the family of companies under the Yale Entertainment banner. We’ve identified sales as the next target in this expansion, and we’re thrilled to have Nick bring his years of experience and relationships to this new venture, and help us capitalize on our built-in pipeline of films,” said Levine and Beckerman.”

“The output of the company over the past two years in terms of quality and scope is unmatched,” Donnermeyer said. “It’s only natural to expand into sales in order to have more control over distribution options and maximize the potential for each of these titles. I’m excited to be joining forces with such an energetic group of filmmakers.”

Donnermeyer is executive-producer on the upcoming Liam Neeson thriller In The Land Of Saints And Sinners directed by Robert Lorenz, with previous credits including The Iceman, starring Michael Shannon, Winona Ryder and Chris Evans.

Yale Entertainment’s previous titles include Becky, starring Lulu Wilson and Kevin James; Joe Penna’s Stowaway starring Anna Kendrick and Toni Collette, which was released by Netflix; and Separation with Rupert Friend, Brian Cox and Madeline Brewer for Open Road.