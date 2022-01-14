‘Euphoria’s Storm Reid Joins HBO’s ‘The Last Of Us’ Series Adaptation As Riley

Euphoria and A Wrinkle in Time actress Storm Reid will join HBO’s The Last of Us series adaptation, starring Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey, Deadline has learned. The series, based on the widely popular 2013 PlayStation game of the same name, hails from Chernobyl’s Craig Mazin and The Last Of Us creator Neil Druckmann.

Based on Naughty Dog’s award-winning video game, The Last of Us takes place 20 years after modern civilization has been destroyed by a deadly virus. Joel (Pascal), a hardened survivor, is hired to smuggle Ellie (Ramsey), a 14-year-old girl, out of an oppressive quarantine zone to the Fireflies, a cure-searching organization. What starts as a small job soon becomes a brutal, heartbreaking journey, as they both must traverse across the U.S. and depend on each other for survival.

Reid will guest star as Riley Abel. She is an orphaned girl growing up in post-apocalyptic Boston. In The Last of Us: Left Behind, a DLC to the original video game Riley (originally voiced by Yaani King) accompanies and survives with best friend Ellie before she meets Joel.

The cast of The Last of Us also features Anna Torv, TLOU voice actress Merle Dandrige, Nick Offerman, Nico Parker, Gabriel Luna, Jeffrey Pierce and Murray Bartlett.

Kantemir Balagov is directing the pilot episode of The Last of Us, a co-production with Sony Pictures Television. PlayStation Productions, Word Games, The Mighty Mint and Naughty Dog produce the TV series, based on the video game developed by Naughty Dog exclusively for the PlayStation platforms.

Druckmann and Mazin write and executive produce; Carolyn Strauss also executive produces along with Naughty Dog president Evan Wells, Asad Qizilbash and Carter Swan of PlayStation Productions as well as Rose Lam.

Reid, whose additional credits include When They See Us and The Bravest Knight, made a splash with her work in Ava DuVernay’s A Wrinkle in Time. In the 2018 film she appeared opposite Oprah, Reese Witherspoon, Mindy Kaling and Chris Pine. In 2019 she joined the cast of HBO’s Euphoria as Gia Bennett, the younger sister to Zendaya’s Rue. She has since appeared in The Invisible Man and The Suicide Squad. Her upcoming projects include Darby Harper Wants You To Know, the next installment of the Searching franchise and One Way.

She is represented by CAA, Management 360 and Felker Toczek Suddleson and Abramson.