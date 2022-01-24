Steven Jackson Moves From Netflix To Head Production & Development For Spike Lee’s 40 Acres And A Mule Filmworks

EXCLUSIVE: After making a new overall deal at Netflix for his 40 Acres And A Mule Filmworks late last year, Spike Lee has set Steven Jackson to join his company in the post of Head of Production and Development. Jackson had been Manager of Original Series and Interactive at Netflix, and he moves into his new position immediately. Jackson will be responsible for overseeing a slate of projects to fulfill the potential of that Netflix deal.

At Netflix, Mr. Jackson oversaw the company’s expanding catalog of interactive content and a slate of live action half hours including Cobra Kai, Dear White People, The Upshaws and the upcoming Blockbuster series. Prior to joining Netflix, Steven held creative roles at Chernin Entertainment and Paramount Pictures, where he worked on such films as Rocket Man, Coming 2 America, Without Remorse and Top Gun Maverick.

“It Is With Great Excitement That My Brother Steven Jackson (Reppin Da BOOGIE DOWN BRONX) Will Do The Deeds That Need To Be Done To Build 40 Acres And Mule Filmworks To A High Level Of Creative Works Amongst All Forms Of Content,” Lee said. “We Also Are Charged With The Mission Of Developing Young Filmmakers-“YOUTH MUST BE SERVED.”

Said Jackson: “It’s an honor and a privilege to be working with Spike who is without a doubt an iconic force in the industry. I grew up watching Spike’s films and it’s one of the reasons I’m in this business today. I’m beyond excited to embark on this journey and help usher in the next generation of Spike joint’s for Netflix’s global audience!”

In addition to Spike Lee’s own films — he calls them ‘joints’ — there will be an emphasis on incubating diverse new filmmaking voices. Lee has nurtured early work by former students Stefon Bristol (See You Yesterday) and Dee Rees (Mudbound). He continues to teach as tenured professor and Artistic Director at NYU Graduate School of Film.

Spike Lee and 40 Acres And A Mule Filmworks are represented by ICM Partners. Peter Grant at Grubman Shire represented 40 Acres and Raymond Tambe at Johnson Shapiro represented Mr. Jackson.