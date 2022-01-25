Steve Carell, Alan Kim, Cailey Fleming And Louis Gossett Jr. Join Paramount And John Krasinski’s ‘IF’ Starring Ryan Reynolds

EXCLUSIVE: Fans of The Office look to be getting a long-awaited reunion as Steve Carell is set to join former Office cohort John Krasinski in the Quiet Place helmer’s next directing gig IF at Paramount Pictures. Alan Kim, Cailey Fleming and Louis Gossett Jr. also are on board, joining Ryan Reynolds and Krasinski, who will star in the pic. Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Fiona Shaw are also on board.

Details are being kept under wraps, but the story is based on Krasinski’s original idea about a child’s journey to rediscover their imagination. Krasinski will direct, write and produce the original film via his company, Sunday Night, with partners Allyson Seeger and Andrew Form producing. Reynolds also will produce via his company, Maximum Effort, and George Dewey will executive produce.

The film is set to bow on Nov. 17, 2023.

Sunday Night and Maximum Effort recently signed first-look deals with the studio, with this film being spotlighted in the Sunday Night announcement as something Paramount, Krasinski and Reynolds have been high on for some time.

For Carell and Krasinski, this marks the first project the two have worked on since their days on the hit NBC series The Office, which ended in 2013. The two former employees of Dunder Mifflin Paper Company earned great success on the series that put Krasinski on the map and turned Carell into an even bigger star then he already he was. Besides this pic, Carell also has season two of the Netflix series Space Force launching early this year and is about to go into production soon on the FX limited Series The Patient. He also has Despicable Me: Rise Of Gru for Universal coming out Summer 2022.

Kim, best known for earning rave reviews for his scene-stealing role in the A24 drama Minari, is about to start shooting Latchkey Kids. Fleming was recently seen opposite Tom Hiddleston in Loki and also been seen in the Jennifer Garner action pic Peppermint. The Oscar-winning Gossett Jr. was most recently seen in HBO’s Watchmen.

Carell is repped by WME, Media Four Management and lawyer Ziffren Brittenham. Gossett Jr. is repped by Innovative Artists and manager Matt Godlman. Kim is repped by Mike Smith at Principal Entertainment LA and CAA. Fleming is repped by CESD, Beck Talent, Archetype and Goodman Genow