Stephen Land Launches A3 Content After Exiting Sky-Backed Jupiter

EXCLUSIVE: Stephen Land, who founded Snapped producer Jupiter Entertainment, has launched a new production company after exiting the Sky-backed business.

Land, who sold the company to the Comcast-backed European studio in 2015, has launched A3 Content, a Miami-based production company.

With credits including ID’s In Pursuit with John Walsh and Homicide Hunter as well as TLC’s Welcome to Myrtle Manor, Land will produce programming across linear and streaming platforms and is also investing in early-stage businesses both inside and outside of the sector.

A3 Content kicks off with a series on Telemundo’s streaming service Tplus on Peacock. Mysteries and Scandals is an anthology docuseries.

The company is also working on feature documentaries and is working on scripted series Dead City, a tween zombie hunting series based on James Ponti’s book.

Land’s exit comes a year after Sky Studios handed him and Jupiter Entertainment President Patrick Reardon, the former Roc Nation exec who will now take sole charge of the company, expanded roles to bolster its business in the U.S.

Land will continue as a senior advisor to Sky Studios.

“Jupiter was a sensational and fulfilling journey. The company is in capable hands and poised for continued growth,” said Land. “With the incredible transformation in the industry, we feel now is the ideal time to forge something brand new and delve into compelling, fresh storytelling that will resonate with viewers.”