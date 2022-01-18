Stephen Lambert And John De Mol Join Together For First Time On ‘Million Dollar Island’ For U.S. And UK

EXCLUSIVE: Stephen Lambert and John de Mol, two of the world’s greatest format-creators, are combining for the first time on UK and U.S. versions of de Mol’s Dutch format Million Dollar Island.

Lambert’s Gogglebox and The Circle outfit Studio Lambert will produce the two editions, which are not yet attached to networks on either sides of the Atlantic.

The format from de Mol’s Talpa, which has just wrapped in The Philippines and will launch in two months on Dutch network SBS6 before being handed a second window on Amazon Prime Holland, sees 100 people dropped on an uninhabited tropical island, where they need so survive for two months. Upon arrival, each contestant is given a numbered bracelet worth $10,000 so the 100 bracelets together are worth $1M. The contestants gain and lose bracelets by playing duels and challenges – and by receiving them from those who quit.

The move brings together two world-renowned format creators, with de Mol having been behind big-hitting imports such as Big Brother and The Voice and former BBC Creative Director Lambert’s outfit behind a range of top-selling shows.

Lambert said: “John has created several of the world’s most successful formats and we’re hugely excited about the prospect of making the first English language versions of what we believe will be his next global hit.”

De Mol added: “We believe audiences in many territories will be compelled by the stories the format generates and we know Stephen and his colleagues will do a brilliant job of making the show for both the American and British audiences.”

Studio Lambert has a U.S. arm and has produced successful versions of Netflix’s The Circle and CBS’ Undercover Boss in the country.

Both Talpa and Studio Lambert are represented in the U.S. by Creative Artists Agency.