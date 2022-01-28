Stephen Hayes Joins NBC News As Contributor And Political Analyst

Stephen Hayes, the conservative political commentator and CEO of The Dispatch, is joining NBC News as contributor and political analyst.

Hayes and Jonah Goldberg drew headlines in November when they resigned from Fox News, specifically citing Tucker Carlson’s three-part documentary Patriot Purge as “incoherent conspiracy mongering” and concluding that “the voices of the responsible are being drowned out by the irresponsible.”

Hayes and Helene Cooper of The New York Times on Meet the Press last August. NBC News

At NBC News, Hayes will appear regularly on NBC News programs, as well as on NBC News Now. He’ll make his first appearance on Meet the Press with Chuck Todd on Sunday. The network also plans to make him a key contributor for political and election coverage. Hayes has been a panelist on Meet the Press, dating to when Tim Russert served as the moderator.

Before founding The Dispatch, Hayes worked at The Weekly Standard, first as staff writer and then as editor in chief. The publication shut down in 2018. Hayes also worked with Todd at the National Journal’s Hotline as senior writer. He is the author of The Connection: How al Qaeda’s Collaboration with Saddam Hussein Has Endangered America, and Cheney: The Untold Story of America’s Most Powerful and Controversial Vice President.

In a statement, Todd called Hayes “a principled reporter and analyst who always puts truth and facts above emotion and sentiment … even when it comes to our beloved Green Bay Packers.” (Hayes is a native of Wauwatosa, WI), Columnist George Will, in another statement, said that Hayes is “a conservative who understands that today’s challenges include conserving conservatism. Fortunately, he is honorary chairman of conservatism’s adult caucus–the intellectual grownups who trace the pedigree of their persuasion to the nation’s Founders rather than to evanescent American chatterers and entrenched European autocrats.”