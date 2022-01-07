Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

International Insider: The Year Ahead; Kim Mi-soo Remembered; Netflix Ratings Bonanza; Turness To BBC News

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Stephen Colbert’s ‘Late Show’ Recounts 525,600 Minutes Since The Insurrection In ‘Abhor-Rent’

Hamilton got in on the January 6 anniversary act, so why not Rent?

CBS’ The Late Show with Stephen Colbert last night set the anniversary to music with a parody version of Rent’s “Season of Love,” examining the 525,600 since the insurrection through the show’s comedic lens.

Changing the lyrics of Jonathan Larson’s song to include references to Donald Trump, Ted Cruz, Rudolph Giuliani, Donald Trump Jr. and various “treasonous dimwits,” the musical number titled “Abhor-Rent: 525,600 Minutes Since The Insurrection” describes those involved in the day of infamy as a bum, a skunk, a drunk and “like Mussolini but dumb” (watch the video above to see who’s who).

Late Show airs weeknights at 11:35 p.m. on CBS and streams online via Paramount+.

 

Must Read Stories

Read More About:

No Comments

Newswire

PMC

Deadline is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Deadline Hollywood, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

ad