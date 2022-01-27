Stephen Colbert’s Animated Series ‘Fairview’ Gets Premiere Date On Comedy Central As ‘South Park’ Companion – Watch Trailer

EXCLUSIVE: Comedy Central is launching the first new original series under ViacomCBS network’s current push in adult animation. Fairview, executive produced by Stephen Colbert and the team behind Paramount+’s Emmy-nominated Tooning Out the News and Showtime’s Our Cartoon President, will debut Feb. 9 at 8:30 pm, following South Park.

Comedy Central in 2020 signaled a programming shift focused on ramping up adult animated content and building an original slate around South Park. The eight-episode Fairview, produced by ViacomCBS sibling CBS Studios, was one of a slew of series ordered, including Daria spinoff Jodie and a Beavis and Butt-Head revival.

The hyper-topical Fairview looks at how national politics causes wild small town drama in the Natty Light-chugging, grocery store parking lot-fighting, public urinating town of Fairview through the lens of its sloppy party girl turned pragmatic mayor, Kelly Sampson.

Voice talent includes Marina Cockenberg, James Austin Johnson, Aparna Nancherla, Jeremy Levick, Blair Socci, Graham Techler, Atsuko Okatsuka, Otter Lee, Carl Foreman Jr, Jack Bensinger, Lisa Gilroy, and Joey Romaine.

The show is created and executive produced by RJ Fried with Stephen Colbert, Chris Licht, Tim Luecke, Kim Gamble, Mike Leech and Zach Smilovitz as executive producers. Grant Gish is the executive producer with co-executive producer Sachi Ezura and supervising producer Michael Stanger for MTV Entertainment Group.

Here is a trailer: