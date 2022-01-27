Stephanie Ruhle To Succeed Brian Williams In 11 PM Slot On MSNBC

MSNBC plans to move Stephanie Ruhle to the 11 PM slot, replacing Brian Williams, whose hosted The 11th Hour until his departure in December, according to network sources.

Ruhle has been anchoring the 9 AM hour, and plans are for that time slot to be filled by an expanded edition of Morning Joe.

Ruhle joined the network in 2016 and has been NBC News senior business correspondent in addition to her anchoring duties. She previously was news anchor for Bloomberg News. Axios first reported the news of her move.

Morning Joe has been one of MSNBC’s signature programs since its debut in 2007 and has topped CNN’s morning show in the ratings.

More to come.