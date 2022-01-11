‘Station 19’ Renewed For Season 6, Joins ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ On ABC’s 2022-23 Schedule

ABC’s Grey’s Anatomy universe will remain intact. A day after the network announced a Season 19 renewal for Grey’s Anatomy with Ellen Pompeo set to return, ABC has confirmed that spinoff series Station 19 also has been picked up for another season, its sixth. Krista Vernoff, who has been overseeing both series since 2019, will continue as executive producer/showrunner on Grey’s and Station 19 for the 2022-23 season. Vernoff has revitalized Station 19 since taking over the firefighter drama, boosting its ratings by introducing frequent crossovers with Grey’s Anatomy and integrated storytelling. Because of their close ties, the two series have regularly been renewed together.

It is fitting for Grey’s Anatomy and Station 19 to receive ABC’s first renewals for next season. Eighteen seasons in, Grey’s remains ABC’s top series in adults 18-49 while, lifted by its Thursday companion, Station 19 has emerged as the network’s second highest rated series behind Grey’s. The drama about first responders averages a 2.17 rating among Adults 18-49 this season after 35 days of viewing on linear and digital platforms, an increase of +234% over its initial Live+Same Day rating.

“It’s a privilege to tell stories of our heroic first responders, who on our show and in real life put their lives on the line every day to keep us all safe,” Vernoff said. “I’m so grateful to Disney and ABC for the early pickup for season six of Station 19! It’s a tribute to the incredible work of our talented cast, crew, writers and creative team, as well as the dedication of our loyal fans who tune in every week.”

Station 19 follows a group of heroic Seattle firefighters as they put their lives and hearts on the line. The series stars Jaina Lee Ortiz as Andy Herrera, Jason George as Ben Warren, Boris Kodjoe as Robert Sullivan, Grey Damon as Jack Gibson, Barrett Doss as Victoria Hughes, Jay Hayden as Travis Montgomery, Danielle Savre as Maya Bishop, Stefania Spampinato as Carina DeLuca and Carlos Miranda as Theo Ruiz.

“The riveting storytelling and passionate fan base that Station 19 continues to cultivate is a testament to the unrelenting dedication of Krista Vernoff and the incredibly talented cast and crew,” said Craig Erwich, president, Hulu Originals and ABC Entertainment. “Coupled with yesterday’s renewal of Grey’s Anatomy, the return of Station 19 ensures more crossover opportunities and a thrilling night of appointment television.”

Krista Vernoff serves as showrunner and executive producer of Station 19. The series was created by Stacy McKee. Shonda Rhimes and Betsy Beers serve as executive producers. Station 19 is produced by ABC Signature, a part of Disney Television Studios.