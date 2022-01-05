Starz Programming Boss Kathryn Busby To Chair BAFTA’s All-New North America Board

Starz Original Programming President Kathryn Busby is to chair BAFTA’s new-look North America Board, with actor Elliot Knight and ThunderChild CEO Karl Stewart set as Deputy Chairs.

Deadline revealed in 2020 that BAFTA would be merging its LA and New York entities in the U.S., with former BAFTA LA CEO Matthew Wiseman promoted to Executive Director and Head of North America and former BAFTA New York Director, Lisa Harrison, becoming Director of Operations, North America.

The UK awards body officially confirmed the new structure and board today and said it will unify the New York and LA entities, “strengthening its global mission and delivering greater benefits to members.”

Busby, who succeeded Christina Davis at Starz this week, and Knight will also join BAFTA’s Board of Trustees, which is chaired by London-based BAFTA chair Krishnendu Majumdar.

“With the election of Kathryn Busby as chair of our new North America board, we can truly say that BAFTA is a global arts organisation with a shared set of values and ambitions,” said Majumdar.

“Today’s announcement is the culmination of many years’ groundwork in bringing our UK and U.S. operations together and promises closer collaboration and the continued expansion of our not-for-profit activities in the U.S. and beyond.”

Busby added: “BAFTA is a vibrant and diverse global organization, and I am proud to be involved in championing creativity, social change and opportunity for all.”

BAFTA has almost 2,000 members in North America split between its LA hub, which was formed in 1987, and New York, which opened in 1996.

Betsy Rodgers, SVP, Business & Legal Affairs, IFC Entertainment and RLJE Films, will serve as Secretary, and Josephine Coyle, Director, Post Production Finance, Walt Disney Studios, as Treasurer. The North America Board is completed by BAFTA members Alexis Alexanian, Tara Grace, Pippa Harris, Nyasha Hatendi, Alexa Jago, Jonathan Katz, Joyce Pierpoline, Marc Samuelson and Jonathan Sehring.