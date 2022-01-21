‘Star Trek: Picard’: Whoopi Goldberg’s Casting Revealed In Season 2 Trailer

The fans asked for it and Whoopi Goldberg has obliged.

Goldberg is returning to the Star Trek universe in season 2 of Paramount+’s Picard, reprising the role of Guinan in multiple episodes.

She played the El-Aurian bar hostess on Star Trek: The Next Generation from 1988 to 1993.

“I’m going to need some tea: Earl Grey, piping hot,” she says to an emotional Picard (Patrick Stewart) in the first trailer for the season premiering on March 3 above.

Stewart invited Goldberg to join him in the new series while visiting her ABC talk show The View in Jan. 2020 while promoting the Season 1 premiere.

“I’m here with a formal invitation,” said Stewart, “and it’s for you, Whoopi. Alex Kurtzman, who is the senior executive producer of Star Trek: Picard, and all his colleagues, of which I am one, want to invite you into the second season.”

Without a second thought, Goldberg said yes.

“I’ve said this on the show before, but Star Trek was one of the great experiences, from the beginning to the end,” she told Stewart on The View. “I had the best, best, best time. Best time ever.”

The streamer teases Season 2 will take the legendary Jean-Luc Picard and his crew on a bold and exciting new journey: into the past. Picard must enlist friends both old and new to confront the perils of 21st century Earth in a desperate race against time to save the galaxy’s future – and face the ultimate trial from one of his greatest foes.

Other Picard cast members for the new season include Alison Pill, Jeri Ryan, Michelle Hurd, Evan Evagora, Orla Brady, Isa Briones, Santiago Cabrera, Brent Spiner, Annie Wersching, and guest star John de Lancie.

The series is produced by CBS Studios in association with Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment. For season two, Alex Kurtzman, Akiva Goldsman, Terry Matalas, Patrick Stewart, Heather Kadin, Aaron Baiers, Rod Roddenberry, Trevor Roth, Doug Aarniokoski, and Dylan Massin serve as executive producers. Akiva Goldsman and Terry Matalas serve as co-showrunners for season two.