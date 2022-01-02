‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Swings To $1.37B Global, Now 12th Biggest Film Ever WW – International Box Office

Refresh for latest…: Happy New Year, Peter Parker! In its third weekend, Sony/Marvel’s Spider-Man: No Way Home has lifted its global cume to $1.37B, becoming the 12th highest-grossing film of all time worldwide. Slinging up another $78.3M in 61 international box office markets this session, Spider-Man: No Way Home now has an offshore cume of $759M. The current overseas frame reps a drop of just 35% from the last.

After racing past the $1B global mark to become the No. 1 film of 2021 worldwide last weekend (and sans China), NWH on Tuesday became the top movie of 2021 for Hollywood overseas.

NWH saw great holds during the New Year session with the UK increasing 25% from last weekend when cinemas were closed on Christmas Day. The total there is now $92.4M. Mexico has now grossed $64.9M. France led all play in the session with $8.1M for a $50.2M running cume.

Other notable markets on the Jon Watts-directed juggernaut include Korea ($7.2M weekend/-43%/$51.4M cume), Germany ($4.5M/+7%/$29.5M), Australia ($4.4M/-15%/$42M), Indonesia ($3.4M/-46%/$22.9M), Brazil ($3.1M/-45%/ $40.2M), Russia ($3M/-51%/$34M), India ($2.2M/-53%/$34.2M).

In IMAX, No Way Home has now grossed $83.1M worldwide, $30.7M of which comes from overseas. This is all before the webslinger hits Japan on Friday this week.

No Way Home is still undated in China, where local title Embrace Again bowed to RMB 535M ($84M) this weekend. And it bears repeating that this Tom Holland/Zendaya/Benedict Cumberbatch MCU entry has reached such stunning heights without that big Marvel market in the mix — and, during late-breaking Covid swells/restrictions in various areas.

Sing 2 Universal Elsewhere, Universal/Illumination’s Sing 2 belted out another $17.2M this session in 48 markets, a terrific 2% drop from the previous frame. The overseas cume is now $54.9M for a $144.6M running global cume.

Highlights among new openers include Ukraine‘s $1.2M No. 1 opening; with previews this is the market’s best animated start during the pandemic and is 152% above the first movie. Chile is looking at a strong path ahead, with a Thursday opening that was the best of the pandemic for an eventual $400K weekend, ahead of the previous Sing. In holdovers, France led play with $4M — even on last weekend — for a $12.6M cume (+36% on Sing at the same point). Mexico had a strong -27% hold for a $7.6M cume after two frames; Australia saw great midweeks and has cumed $5.4M while Russia dipped 23% for a $4.6M running total.

In all, Sing 2 is tracking 29% behind the first movie. Still on deck are such majors as Korea, Brazil, Germany, the UK and Japan.

20th Century Studios Disney/20th Century Studio’s The King’s Man tailored a $14.1M overseas weekend in 22 markets. The offshore cume is $28.3M and global is $47.8M.

Taiwan was a No. 1 opening, the fourth best of 2021 with $2.8M. Hong Kong gave the Ralph Fiennes-starrer a No. 2 debut with $900K. Malaysia, Thailand and Singapore also opened at No. 2 behind the continued run of No Way Home. France bowed to $2.2M in third place, and Mexico started off in third as well, with $800K (2% ahead of Free Guy). In holds, King’s Man was No. 2 in the UK after launching there last Sunday; the running total is $4.6M. It remains the No. 2 movie in Korea with $6.6M to lead all offshore play.

Next session adds Germany, Italy, Australia and Brazil, among others. Russia goes January 13.

Warner Bros Warner Bros’ The Matrix Resurrections swallowed a further $13.7M in 76 markets, a 52% drop from the previous session. The international running cume is $75.1M for $106M worldwide.

Solid New Year’s drops included Japan (-19%), the UK (-20%), Germany (-23%) and France (-38%). Japan leads all play with $9.7M, followed by the UK ($7M), Russia ($6.8M), France ($5.8M) and Mexico ($3.9M) to round out the Top 5.

There are four markets ahead including the Netherlands and China on January 14.

