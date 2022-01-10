‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Won’t Be In Contention At BAFTA Film Awards

EXCLUSIVE: Sony’s superhero pic Spider-Man: No Way Home will not be collecting any prizes at the 2022 BAFTAs, Deadline can reveal.

It is understood that Sony did not upload the film to BAFTA’s online streaming platform, BAFTA View, in time for it to qualify for eligibility criteria. The news has been communicated to BAFTA members.

We hear the studio and awards body attempted to strike an exemption but were unable to agree on a solution. Currently, if a voting BAFTA member clicks “play” on the film’s individual page, a two-minute trailer runs rather than the full screener.

BAFTA has penned the following statement on its viewing platform:

“Spider-Man: No Way Home did not meet the eligibility criteria for the EE British Academy Film Awards 2022 and therefore did not qualify for entry. As outlined in our rulebook, all films must be made available to voting members on BAFTA View prior to Round One voting closing to ensure fairness and parity for all titles and the film was not made available by the distributor.”

Voting Round One closed on January 3, the cut-off point for films to be uploaded online. One potential theory here is that Sony is sticking hard to its theatrical-only window for the pic and wouldn’t budge to allow it to be streamable on BAFTA’s private platform over piracy fears. Deadline has reached out to Sony for clarification.

BAFTA introduced the requirement to upload titles to BAFTA View in summer 2020 (ahead of the 2021 awards season). The year 2022 marks the first time that distributors have not been allowed to send DVD screeners.

Spider-Man: No Way Home appears to be the only tentpole release that has ducked BAFTA View for this awards season. Disney’s Eternals is available on the platform, ahead of its Disney+ release on January 12, and Warner Bros’ The Matrix Resurrections is also present despite not yet having a UK streaming home (it is on HBO Max in the U.S.).

The news comes as a blow to the film’s awards season campaign, with the Tom Holland-starring pic having built up significant awards momentum following its storming box office success. Released on December 15, the film has grossed $1.5BN globally to date, and has swung into serious Oscar consideration, with growing calls for it to receive a Best Picture nomination from the Academy.