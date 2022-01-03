‘Space Force’ Gets Season 2 Premiere Date On Netflix

Netflix has set a winter premiere date for the return of Steve Carell and Greg Daniels’ comedy series Space Force. Season 2 of the workplace comedy will debut February 18 on the streaming network.

Co-created by Carell and Daniels and starring Carell, the series centers on a decorated pilot with dreams of running the Air Force, four-star general Mark R. Naird (Carell) who’s thrown for a loop when he finds himself tapped to lead the newly formed sixth branch of the US Armed Forces: Space Force. Skeptical but dedicated, Mark uproots his family and moves to a remote base in Colorado where he and a colorful team of scientists and “Spacemen” are tasked by the White House with getting American boots on the moon (again) in a hurry and achieving total space dominance.

The seven-episode Season 2 picks up with General Naird and his underdog team having to prove their worth to a new administration while dealing with interpersonal challenges. Will the group come together or fall apart under the pressure…? Space Force is only human after all.

Season 2 also comes with some creative changes. As previously announced, Norm Hiscock (Parks & Recreation, Brooklyn Nine-Nine) has joined Daniels as co-showrunner and production has moved from Los Angeles to Vancouver. Daniels and Hiscock executive produce with Carell, Howard Klein, Brent Forrester and Ken Kwapis.

Along with Carell, returning series regulars include John Malkovich, Ben Schwartz, Tawny Newsome, Diana Silvers, Jimmy O. Yang and Don Lake.