‘South Park’: Comedy Central Unveils Promo, First-Look Photos Ahead Of Season 25 Premiere

Comedy Central today unveiled a promo and first-look photos teasing South Park‘s Season 25 return on February 2 at 8 p.m. PT/ET.

In the first episode of the new season, titled “Pajama Day,” PC Principal revokes Pajama Day privileges for the entire 4th grade class after they fail to show respect for their teacher. Cartman is distraught and the kids aren’t going to stand for it, but PC Principal refuses to back down.

While two South Park specials, titled The Pandemic Special and South ParQ Vaccination Special, have aired over the course of the last two years, the long-running animated comedy series’ new season is its first since 2019.

Trey Parker and Matt Stone created the show, following the misadventures of four irreverent grade-schoolers in the quiet, dysfunctional town of South Park, Colorado, with the first season launching on August 13, 1997. In the years since, it has won five Emmys and a Peabody Award, among other accolades. Eric Stough, Adrien Beard, Bruce Howell and Vernon Chatman produce the series, with Parker, Stone, Anne Garefino and Frank C. Agnone II exec producing, and Christopher Brion serving as the Creative Director of South Park Digital Studios.

Parker and Stone’s deal with MTV Entertainment Studios inked back in August will see the show run on Comedy Central through the 2027 calendar year. In addition to the series extension, the deal includes 14 South Park original made-for-streaming events exclusively for Paramount+.

New episodes of South Park will be available for streaming post-airing on SouthPark.cc.com, CC.com and the Comedy Central App. The Season 25 promo can be found above; check out the first-look photos below.

Comedy Central