‘South Park’ Gets Season 25 Premiere Date On Comedy Central

South Park, fresh off its two December Post Covid movie events, will return to Comedy Central for its 25th season next month.

The long-running animated comedy from co-creators Matt Stone and Trey Parker will return with six episodes on Wednesday, Feb. 2 to celebrate its milestone premiere. Weekly episodes will then follow, for the first time since the last full season in 2019.

“To be halfway done with “South Park” is a great accomplishment-we can’t lie,” said co-creators Matt

Stone and Trey Parker.

The irreverent comedy has been renewed on Comedy Central through 2027 and will expand with a total of 14 original movies on Paramount+, in the co-creators’ massive deal with ViacomCBS.

Amid the Covid-19 pandemic, South Park has taken on a number of topics ranging from vaccines, Q-Anon and more with its specials. The first in 2020 was South Park’s ‘Pandemic Special,’ which marked the series’ best ratings in seven years. Late last year, Paramount+ premiered South Park: Post Covid and South Park: Post Covid: is The Return of Covid.

“For the past 25 years, multiple generations of fans have grown up enchanted by the outlandishly funny and subversive world that Matt and Trey have created with “South Park”,” said Chris McCarthy, President and CEO of ViacomCBS Media Networks and MTV Entertainment Studios. “As part of our expansive new deal, we are thrilled to continue our partnership with them for many more seasons of “South Park” on Comedy Central and many more made-for-streaming South Park exclusive events on Paramount+.”

South Park launched on Comedy Central on August 13, 1997. It is exec produced by co-creators Parker and Stone along with Anne Garefino and Frank C. Agnone II. Eric Stough, Adrien Beard, Bruce Howell, Jack Shia, Vernon Chatman, Daryl Sancton, Giancarlo Ganziano, John Hansen, David List, Mark Munley, Nate Pellettieri, Greg Postma, Lydia Quidilla, Wonnie Ro, Jenny Shin, Keo Thongkham are producers and Chris Brion is the Creative Director of South Park Digital Studios.