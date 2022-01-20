‘Good Sam’ Reunites ‘One Tree Hill’ Stars Sophia Bush, Hilarie Burton And Bethany Joy Lenz

You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Good Sam
(L-R) Bethany Joy Lenz, Sophia Bush and Hilarie Burton Danielle Blancher/CBS

Sophia Bush is putting the One Tree Hill gang back together.

Hilarie Burton and Bethany Joy Lenz will appear in an upcoming episode of Bush’s new CBS medical drama Good Sam. The pair will portray sisters Gretchen and Amy Taylor, respectively, who cross paths with Dr. Sam Griffith (Bush) when Amy is admitted as a patient at Detroit’s Lakeshore Sentinel Hospital.

The network will release airdate info and further details about their roles at a later date, but a photo of Bush, Burton and Lenz together on set in Toronto can be seen above.

Written by Katie Wech and directed by Tamra Davis, Good Sam centers on Sam, a talented yet stifled heart surgeon who embraces her leadership role after her renowned and pompous boss Dr. Rob “Griff” Griffith falls into a coma.

When he awakens and wants to resume surgery, however, it falls to her to supervise this overbearing blowhard who never acknowledged her talents — and also happens to be her father.

Bush, Burton and Lenz currently co-host the iHeartRadio podcast Drama Queens about their experience working on One Tree Hill.

New episodes of Good Sam air Wednesday nights at 10 p.m. ET/PT.

