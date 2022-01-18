Sony Pictures TV Executive Lauren Moffat Joins Doug Robinson Productions As EVP

EXCLUSIVE: Lauren Moffat, a 15-year Sony Pictures TV veteran, most recently as SVP, Drama Development, is leaving the studio’s executive ranks to join Sony TV-based Doug Robinson Productions as EVP. Moffat, who has experience in drama and comedy development as well as current programming, will be developing comedy and drama series and limited series for broadcast, cable and streaming platforms under DRP’s long-term overall deal at the studio. She will help fill the void left by the death last year of Alison Greenspan who had been Robinson’s top executive since the launch of DRP in 2017.

“I have known and worked with Lauren over the past 15 years and have seen her grow into an accomplished executive, successfully developing shows across comedy and drama,” said Robinson, who has been under a deal at Sony TV since 2002, first as partner at Happy Madison and then as head of his own DRP. “Lauren has exceptional taste and incredible relationships, and I am honored that she agreed to be my partner. I look forward to what we will accomplish together as we, along with Jeff [Frost], Jason [Clodfelter] and the incredible team at Sony, continue to expand DRP.”

Related Story Jennifer Gerstenblatt Tapped As SVP Comedy, Lauren Moffat Named SVP Drama At Sony Pictures TV

As SVP, Drama Development at SPT for the past two years, Moffat developed drama series and limited series for broadcast, cable and streaming platforms. She was the studio executive on the Spectrum Originals/Britbox series A Spy Among Friends, which is currently in production.

Prior to that, Moffat rose through the ranks on the comedy side to SVP, Comedy Development from 2016 to 2019. She oversaw development and production of Amazon’s A League Of Their Own, which wrapped production on its first season October 2021, and was instrumental in developing such projects as Netflix’s Cobra Kai, One Day At A Time and Atypical, Showtime’s Black Monday and Hulu’s Future Man.

Moffat started in the industry as an agent trainee at Paradigm prior to joining SPT in 2007.