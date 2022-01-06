Sony Signs Overall Deal With Writer-Producers Eduardo Cisneros & Jason Shuman

EXCLUSIVE: Sony Pictures Entertainment has signed an overall deal with the writing and producing team of Eduardo Cisneros and Jason Shuman under their new production arm, RaqMar Entertainment.

The new entity will focus on writing and producing with a multicultural emphasis for the theatrical market. They will also cultivate up-and-coming talent by mentoring new voices from the U.S. and international/bilingual markets.

“It is critically important to us to tell stories that subvert negative stereotypes and embrace cultural specificity in an authentic way, and we are grateful to Sony Pictures for their robust support in helping us to achieve that goal,” said Cisneros in a statement to Deadline. “Our company name, RaqMar, signifies convergence and we are honored to be in a place where underrepresented points of view meet storytelling with a global theatrical appeal.”

Cisneros co-wrote and co-produced the 2013 Spanish-language hit, Instructions Not Included which generated over $100 million at the box office globally. Alongside longtime collaborator Eugenio Derbez, Cisneros created two popular Spanish-language TV shows in 2002: XHDRbZ and La Familia P. Luche.

Cisneros and Shuman as a team wrote and produced Focus Features’ comedy-drama, Half Brothers and the Amazon Prime Video/Sony Pictures International Productions Spanish language comedy, War of Likes, directed by Maria Ripoll (Tortilla Soup).

On the TV front, the pair co-wrote and executive produced Acapulco for Apple TV+.

“Eduardo and Jason deeply understand how to identify and execute relatable and broad audience ideas uniquely through a multicultural lens,” said Sanford Panitch, President, Sony Pictures Motion Picture Group. “They are a triple threat as writers, producers, and mentors of young talent.”

Up next, Cisneros and Shuman are writing a remake of the 80’s classic film Short Circuit with Spyglass Media Group and are working on film projects for Sony Pictures and Paramount.

Additionally, they are in post-production on the film drama To Leslie, starring Andrea Riseborough and Allison Janney for director Michael Morris. Their film The Obituary of Tunde Johnson, which had its world premiere at TIFF 2019 and was the directorial debut of Ali LeRoi, can currently be streamed on Hulu.

Cisneros is repped by Valor Entertainment Group and McKuin Frankel Whitehead. Shuman is repped by Fourth Wall Management, CAA, and McKuin Frankel Whitehead.