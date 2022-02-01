Sony Pushes Release For George Foreman Biopic By Two Weeks

Sony has pushed back the release for its upcoming biopic on boxing great George Foreman by two weeks, from March 24 to April 7, 2023.

The untitled AFFIRM Films feature starring Khris Davis, Sullivan Jones and Forest Whitaker was previously set to open against Sony Pictures Entertainment’s sports drama Heart of a Lion, Lionsgate’s John Wick: Chapter 4 and an unnamed film from Universal Pictures. Its competition on its new date for the moment includes just one untitled project from DreamWorks Animation.

The Foreman biopic will follow his remarkable trajectory, from Olympic Gold medalist and World Heavyweight champion to the Rumble in the Jungle fight with Muhammad Ali in Zaire, to finding his faith, retiring and becoming a preacher. When financial hardship hits his family and church, he steps back in the ring and regains the championship at age 45, becoming the oldest heavyweight champion in boxing history.

George Tillman Jr. is directing and handled revisions on the script by Dan Gordon with Frank Baldwin. Peter Guber is producing the biopic alongside David Zelon.