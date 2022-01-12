Sony Lands Betty Brock Children’s Book ‘No Flying In The House’ For Kevin Lima To Direct

EXCLUSIVE; Sony Pictures has acquired the Betty Brock young reader title No Flying in the House to be turned into a live-action feature film that will be directed by Kevin Lima, helmer of A Goofy Movie, Tarzan and Enchanted. The film sold as a spec script written by Fred Seton (Crenshaw, The Return of King Doug).

The book is being turned into a live action/hybrid film. It concerns bright-eyed 6-year-old Annabel Tippens and her guardian, a 3-inch-tall talking dog who appears on Mrs. Vancourt’s veranda and changes each of their lives. Annabel brings with her a mystery and soon discovers a magical secret — she is half-fairy, who will be forced to choose between being fully human or fully fairy. Unbeknownst to her, this monumental choice carries with it the fate of two worlds.

Maia Eyre, VP Creative Production at Sony Pictures Entertainment, will oversee the project.

“I was first introduced to No Flying in the House through a fascination with the book’s illustrator, Wallace Tripp,” Lima told Deadline. “When years later I read Betty’s magical story, I was taken by not only its promise of fulfilling a constant childhood dream to fly, but also by its beautiful sense of reclaiming things Lost. Luckily, Maia Eyre saw these same wonderful possibilities.” They are looking for songwriters to provide the music for the story.

Lima is repped by UTA, The David Lonner Company and McKuin Frankel Whitehead. Seton is repped by Verve, LIT Entertainment Group and the same law firm.