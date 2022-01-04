Society of Composers & Lyricists Awards Nominations: Miranda, Eilish, Jay-Z, Grande, Zimmer, Desplat, Warren & More

Sounds like the Society of Composers & Lyricists has its nominees. The third annual SCL Awards honor music in visual media — film, TV, streaming, interactive — spanning seven categories plus the David Raksin Award for Emerging Talent. Read the full list of nominations below.
The in-person trophy show — Covid-permitting — will be hosted by Darren Criss on Tuesday, February 1, at the Skirball Cultural Center in Los Angeles.
Composer Carter Burwell and filmmakers Joel Coen & Ethan Coen will receive the Spirit of Collaboration Award for their 17-film team-up along with a musical tribute performance. The live lineup includes Abigail Barlow, Emily Bear and Judith Hill.
The 76-year-old Society of Composers & Lyricists is the primary organization for professional film, TV, video game, and musical theater composers and lyricists. Here are the nominees for the third annual SCL Awards:
STUDIO FILM
Nicholas Britell
DON’T LOOK UP
Netflix
Hans Zimmer
DUNE
Warner Bros.
Germaine Franco
ENCANTO
Walt Disney Pictures
Alexandre Desplat
THE FRENCH DISPATCH
Searchlight Pictures
Jonny Greenwood
THE POWER OF THE DOG
Netflix
INDEPENDENT FILM
Kubilay Uner
AMERICAN TRAITOR: THE TRIAL OF AXIS SALLY
Vertical Entertainment
Daniel Hart
THE GREEN KNIGHT
A24
Rachel Portman
JULIA
Storyville Films/CNN
Alberto Iglesias
PARALLEL MOTHERS
Sony Pictures Classics
Jonny Greenwood
SPENCER
Neon/Topic Studios
SONG MUSICAL/COMEDY
Nicholas Britell, Ariana Grande, Scott Mescudi, Taura Stinson
“Just Look Up” from DON’T LOOK UP
Netflix
Jamie Hartman, Jennifer Hudson, Carole King
“Here I Am (Singing My Way Home)” from RESPECT
MGM/United Artists
Amie Doherty
“Fearless” from SPIRIT UNTAMED
DreamWorks Animation
Kris Bowers, Siedah Garrett
“Together All the Way” from DEAR WHITE PEOPLE
Netflix
Lin-Manuel Miranda
“Home All Summer” from IN THE HEIGHTS
Warner Bros.
SONG DRAMA/DOCUMENTARY
Billie Eilish & Finneas O’Connell
“No Time To Die” from NO TIME TO DIE
MGM/United Artists
Diane Warren
“Somehow You Do” from FOUR GOOD DAYS
Vertical Entertainment
Rufus Wainwright
“Secret Sister” from REBEL HEARTS
Discovery+
Diane Warren
“(Never Gonna) Tame You” from THE MUSTANGS: AMERICA’S WILD HORSES
Virgil Films
Shawn Carter, Scott Mescudi, Jeymes Samuel
“Guns Go Bang” from THE HARDER THEY FALL
Netflix
TELEVISION
Natalie Holt
LOKI
Disney+
Jung Jae-il
SQUID GAME
Netflix
Nicholas Britell
SUCCESSION
HBO
Christophe Beck
WANDAVISION
Disney+
Cristobel Tapia de Veer
THE WHITE LOTUS
Apple TV+
INTERACTIVE
Austin Wintory
ALIEN FIRETEAM ELITE
Cold Iron
Hildur Guđnadóttir & Sam Slater
BATTLEFIELD 2042
Digital Illusions CE & Electronic Arts
Germaine Franco
KUNG FU PANDA: LAND OF AWESOMENESS
Universal Beijing Resort & Dreamworks Animation
DAVID RAKSIN AWARD
Joy Ngiaw
BLUSH
Apple TV+
Anne-Kathrin Dern
THE CLAUS FAMILY
Netflix
Stephanie Economou
JUPITER’S LEGACY
Netflix
