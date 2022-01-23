‘SNL’: Will Forte & Kristen Wiig’s Country Duo Clancy & Jackie Reunite “After 12-Year Sabbatical”

While Will Forte was fully expected to reprise one of his best known Saturday Night Live characters, MacGruber, in his return to the late-night show as host, he also brought back a lesser-known skit from his time on the program.
Forte, joined by Kristen Wiig — his former SNL colleague and current co-star on the MacGruber Peacock series — brought back country duo Clancy T. Bachleratt and Jackie Snad.
The characters originally appeared in a 2009 episode of NBC’s SNL, introduced by music producer Kirby Spabblespoov, played by the episode’s host, Seth Rogan, to promote their Easter album with country songs about spaceships, toddlers, Model T cars and jars of beer.
Now with a new producer, Jevner Keeblerelv (Kenan Thompson), Clancy and Jackie are back with a new album “after a 12-year sabbatical,” singing about “four things they know best: spaceships, toddlers, Model T cars and jars of beer.”
Watch the video of their reunion above and the original skit below.
Must Read Stories
Subscribe to Deadline Breaking News Alerts and keep your inbox happy.