‘SNL’s Weekend Update Takes On Death Of Robert Durst, Prince Andrew Scandal & Feud Between ‘Sesame Street’s Elmo & Rocco

Tonight on Saturday Night Live, ‘s anchors addressed topics ranging from the death of Robert Durst, to the latest in the Prince Andrew Scandal, and a Sesame Street feud between Elmo and the pet rock Rocco.

It was anchor Colin Jost who pointed out that Durst, “the New York real estate heir who murdered his friend and dismembered his neighbor,” died in prison on Monday, aged 78. “Durst will be remembered as New York’s fourth worst real estate heir,” he said, with reference to photos of Donald Trump’s children Don Jr., Eric and Ivanka.

Jost added that Prince Andrew, “who faces charges of sexual abuse,” was recently stripped of his royal duties by Queen Elizabeth. “It’s an unprecedented case,” he summarized, “of an adult stripping Prince Andrew.”

Later in the panel, anchor Michael Che noted that Sesame Street‘s Elmo has been trending recently after getting into a feud with Rocco, the imaginary friend of his fellow Muppet Zoe.

When Che invited Elmo (Chloe Fineman) to the stage, the Muppet expressed his excitement to be at SNL and his hope that one day maybe he can host, admitting that he “overreacted” when it came to Rocco. He has already apologized, he noted, via a “long Instagram post” and is ready to move on.

Then, Che surprised Elmo by inviting Rocco to join their sit-down. “Why does Rocco get a chair? Rocco doesn’t need a chair!” said Elmo. “Rocco doesn’t even have legs!”

When Elmo asked why Rocco was at 30 Rock, Che said that he was in need of a Covid test, given the fact that he’d be hosting SNL next week and serving as musical guest to boot.

“Rocco is host and musical guest? How?!” an enraged Elmo complained. “Elmo feel like Elmo going insane here.”

As Elmo prepared to smother Rocco using the old “paper covers rock” trick, Che made him aware that Rocco’s family was in attendance.

“Elmo give up,” said the Muppet. “I’m sorry.”

West Side Story‘s Ariana DeBose hosted tonight’s episode, with Bleachers serving as musical guest. Deadline will update this story with video when it comes in.