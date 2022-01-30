‘SNL’s Weekend Update Sees Peyton Manning Address Tom Brady Retirement Rumors, Gush Over ‘Emily In Paris’

On tonight’s episode of Saturday Night Live, former NFL player Peyton Manning stopped by the desk under the guise of discussing this weekend’s playoff games, but ended up spending most of his segment gushing about his obsession with the Netflix series Emily in Paris.

After introducing the Hall of Fame quarterback and two-time Super Bowl champ to the stage, co-anchor Colin Jost asked him about his thoughts, as far as last weekend’s match-ups.

“I heard they were incredible,” Manning said, with Jost then asking, “You heard they were incredible?”

“Yeah, sounds like all the teams did a great job,” said Manning. “Lots of passing, and all the touchdowns were in the end zone.”

Manning’s phrasing led Jost to wonder if he had in fact watched the games at all.

“Well, I planned to, but I had an hour to kill before the first game, so just for fun, I put on the first episode of Emily in Paris Season 2, and I watched the entire season straight through,” admitted Manning. “Oh my god, Colin. This show has everything: romance, adventure, sensuality, culture, a fresh take on feminism, finally, not to mention a culinary tapestry so rich, I could only describe it as ‘food porn.'”

While Jost was happy to hear Manning enjoyed the show’s new season, he had to wonder what his thoughts were on the recent rumors that Tom Brady may be retiring.

“Yeah, I’m not sure it’s true. I think it’s probably just speculation. But if it were me, I probably would retire, too, if it gave me more time to watch Emily in Paris,” said Manning. “I really think for Tom right now, it’s just a tough decision between balancing his career and relationships, sort of like Emily.”

At this point, Jost reiterated his disbelief with regard to the fact that Manning had blown off football to watch the romantic comedy. “Sure, watching football was the safe thing to do. That’s what everyone expected me to do,” Manning said in response, “but if I’ve learned anything from Emily, it’s to follow my passions and always be true to myself.”

“Wow, so you think Season 2 is even better than Season 1?” asked Jost.

“Wait,” replied Manning, “there’s a Season 1?”

Additional panelists for tonight’s edition of Update included “trend forecasters” played by Aidy Bryant and Bowen Yang, who deemed “male cleavage” to be in while sending shiny shoes “straight to hell.”

Manning’s Update segment can be found above. Click through the rest below.





