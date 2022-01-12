‘SNL’: Roddy Ricch Drops Out Due To Covid, Pop Band Bleachers Replaces Rapper As Musical Guest

Saturday Night Live has been hit with another Covid-related problem.

Roddy Ricch, who was set to be musical guest this weekend alongside host Ariana DeBose, has had to drop out of the show due to Covid exposure.

He will be replaced by pop band Bleachers, featuring Jack Antonoff, who has worked with the likes of Taylor Swift and Lana Del Ray. It is Bleachers’ SNL debut.

“Due to recent Covid exposure on my team and to keep everyone safe I won’t be able to perform on SNL this weekend. I’m working with the SNL team to lock in a new date though,” Ricch wrote on Instagram.

Bleachers’ third album – Take the Sadness Out of Saturday Night – was released last year.

It is another Covid blow for SNL, which is kicking off its new year, after the was hit by the virus for its final episode of 2021, a show that featured only Kenan Thompson and Michael Che from its regular cast as well as special guests Tina Fey and Tom Hanks.

Deadline understands that the plan for the January 15 show is to be back with a full cast and crew as well as studio audience, but obviously given the spread of the Omicron Covid variant, a decision will be made closer to the time.

The show will also be streamed live via Peacock with the remainder of season 47 also airing live on the streaming service at 11:30pm ET.