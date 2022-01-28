You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
‘SNL’ Promo: Willem Dafoe Tells Katy Perry, Chris Redd He’s Ready For “The Best Night Of My Life”

Willem Dafoe is this week’s host of Saturday Night Live, riding the massive success of Spider-Man: No Way Home. 

Joining him to light the fuse for SNL’s traditional promo video was musical guest Katy Perry and cast member Chris Redd. They strain to rein in the overly enthusiastic Dafoe, who is so amped that he doesn’t care if he’s doing a sketch or a promo piece.

Later, after alluding to a possible past hookup between Perry and Redd, Dafoe claims he’s had a premonition that his SNL hosting duties will be “the best night of my life.” He even has the cool sunglasses to prove it.

Watch the video above,

 

 

