‘SNL’ Promo: Ariana DeBose, Jack Antonoff And Bowen Yang Deal With A ‘Hairy’ Situation

New year, new host, and new hair for Bowen Yang were on the table in the promo for Saturday Night Live’s first show of 2022.

Actress Ariana DeBose, who plays Anita in the updated version of West Side Story, will be the first host of the new year. The Tony Award nominee is making her SNL debut. 

Joining her will be musical guest Bleachers, who are subbing for rapper Roddy Ricch because of the latter’s Covid-19 exposure.

In the first promo, DeBose is joined by Jack Antonoff of Bleachers and Yang, who is complimented on his new white hair and “new you.” Of course, he’s not all-in on the “new” horizons of the year, as he confesses.

The second promo finds DeBose and Yang talking about the possible origin of Bleachers name, which is not well-received by Antonoff.

Watch the video above.

 

