‘SNF’ Wins First Sunday Of 2022 With Vikings-Packers Game; ‘Next Level Chef’ Premiere Tops Non-Sports Titles

NBC rung in the New Year winning the first Sunday primetime of 2022.

With primetime scheduling returning back to normal following a repeats and special-filled holiday break, Sunday’s usual suspects were back at the top. NBC’s coverage of the Sunday Night Football Minnesota Vikings-Green Bay Packers game was the night’s highest-rated and most-watched program overall. The showdown, which saw the Packers dominate their opponents 37-10, earned an impressive 3.7 demo rating and 14.33 million viewers, per fast affiliates. Numbers are set to rise as they typically do with major live events, like sports games. Sunday’s game was up from the previous week’s between the Dallas Cowboys-Washington Football Team.

Coming in second overall was Fox’s The OT (3.3,12.31M), which provided the premiere of Next Level Chef (1.2, 4.01M) a nice boost. The latest Gordon Ramsay cooking competition was the highest-rated non-sports title of Sunday night. While Next Level Chef bested 60 Minutes (0.5,6.84M) in demo rating, the latter was the most-watched non-sports title on Sunday.

Following 60 Minutes on CBS was The Equalizer (0.5, 6.29M), NCIS: Los Angeles (0.4, 5.03M) and S.W.A.T (0.4,3.67M).

ABC’s evening peaked with a new installment of America’s Funniest Home Videos (0.5, 4.31M). The network later featured Celebrity Wheel of Fortune (0.4, 3.90M), Supermarket Sweep (0.4, 2.27M) and The Rookie (0.3, 2.71M).

CW aired repeats of Legends of the Hidden Temple and Penn & Teller: Fool Us.

The first Monday primetime of 2022 will be a busy one with premieres for The Bachelor, Kenan, 9-1-1: Lone Star, The Cleaning Lady and more.