Comcast And ViacomCBS Unveil Sky Showtime CEO Monty Sarhan

Comcast and ViacomCBS have appointed a CEO for soon-to-launch JV streamer Sky Showtime.

Monty Sarhan, who has been Comcast Cable’s SVP of Content Acquisition for the past two years and previously led MGM’s Epix, will take on the inaugural role with Showtime preparing to launch in 20 markets across Europe later this year.

Following regulatory approval, Sarhan will start in the London-based role later this month, shepherding the streamer that launches in the likes of Bulgaria, Denmark and Portugal as Comcast’s Peacock and ViacomCBS’ Paramount+ both also make big European plays.

He will report to the Sky Showtime board and work alongside the company’s leadership team, which will be announced in due course.

In identical notes to staff, ViacomCBS Networks International President Raffaele Annecchino and Sky Executive Vice President and Chief Executive Officer, New Markets and Businesses, Andrea Zappia, said Sarhan is “ideally suited to take the reins” due to his “extensive experience spanning the entertainment industry.”

The platform will host 10,000+ hours of content including titles from Showtime, Nickelodeon, Paramount Pictures, Paramount+ Originals, Sky Studios, Universal Pictures, and Peacock.

Speaking at Mipcom recently, ViacomCBS SVP Programming and Acquisitions Douglas Craig sought to “calm confusion” surrounding Showtime’s overlap with Paramount+, stating that, while content-crossover will be plentiful, neither streamer will be available in the same territory.