Simone Missick Returns To ‘All Rise’ As Production Starts On Season 3 For OWN; Theme & Approximate Premiere Date Revealed

All Rise star Simone Missick took to Instagram to update fans on the status of the new season and she first revealed that the show is slated to air this spring, and the theme is ‘new beginnings.’ OWN is airing seasons one and two back to back before the premiere of the latest season.

It was announced in September 2021 that the legal drama All Rise is coming to OWN: The Oprah Winfrey Network. Simone Missick returns for a 20-episode third season of the Warner Bros TV-produced which was canceled by CBS in May 2021.

Streaming rights to the new episodes will be shared by WBTV sibling HBO Max and Hulu. The bulk of the series’ cast, including Missick, Wilson Bethel, Jessica Camacho, J. Alex Brinson, Ruthie Ann Miles, Lindsay Mendez and Lindsey Gort, are set to return.

Not coming back is Marg Helgenberger, who in July was cast in NBC’s drama pilot Getaway. Ironically, the pilot cast both Helgenberger and Manifest‘s Matt Long, preventing them from returning full time to their previous series, which beat the odds to both get uncanceled with new seasons on OWN and Netflix, respectively. I hear the door is open to Helgenberger and any other All Rise alums to appear on the new season subject to availability.

Dee Harris-Lawrence, who is also executive producer/showrunner on OWN/WBTV’s acclaimed series David Makes Man, is set to return as executive producer/showrunner of All Rise‘s third season.