Sidney Poitier Tribute Programming Set At OWN

OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network said Friday that it will pay tribute to Sidney Poitier with a a day of special programming Sunday that includes the iconic actor’s 2000 and 2007 appearances on The Oprah Winfrey Show and an airing of his 1967 film To Sir, With Love.

Poitier, the groundbreaking and Oscar-winning actor and civil rights activist, died Friday at age 94.

The network also said that it will air the 2015 special Oprah Winfrey Presents: Legends Who Paved the Way featuring Poitier at a gala honoring “some of the legendary men and extraordinary women of the civil rights movement who made history.”

To Sir, With Love and the Oprah Winfrey Show episodes will be available beginning Sunday on the WatchOWN app, the network said.

“For me, the greatest of the ‘Great Trees’ has fallen: Sidney Poitier,” Winfrey said today. “My honor to have loved him as a mentor. Friend. Brother. Confidant. Wisdom teacher. The utmost, highest regard and praise for his most magnificent, gracious, eloquent life. I treasured him. I adored him. He had an enormous soul I will forever cherish. Blessings to Joanna and his world of beautiful daughters.”

Here’s Sunday’s lineup:

The Oprah Winfrey Show: Sidney Poitier Measure of a Man

1 p.m. ET/PT and 8 p.m. ET/PT

Original Air Date: April 7, 2000

The Oprah Winfrey Show: Dinner of a Lifetime with Sidney Poitier

2 p.m. ET/PT and 7 p.m. ET/PT

Original Air Date: March 28, 2007

To Sir, With Love

3 p.m. ET/PT

Release Date: June 14, 1967

Oprah Winfrey Presents: Legends Who Paved The Way

5:30 p.m. ET/PT

Original Air Date: January 18, 2015