Sidney Poitier, Oscar-Winning Actor, Civil Rights Activist Dies At 94
Hollywood Remembers Sidney Poitier: “An Absolute Legend” & “Warm, Genuinely Regal Man”

AP

Tributes are pouring in for Oscar-winning actor, director, civil rights activist and humanitarian Sidney Poitier, who has died at age 94.

Poitier won the Best Actor Oscar in 1964 for Lilies of the Field for his depiction of an ex-serviceman who helps East German nuns build a chapel, his win marking the first for a Black actor. He received an honorary Oscar in 2002, “in recognition of his remarkable accomplishments as an artist and as a human.”

He also was the recipient of the Kennedy Center Honors in 1995, the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2009, two Golden Globe awards and a Grammy for narrating his 2000 autobiography, The Measure of a Man: A Spiritual Autobiography.

Westworld actor Jeffrey Wright was among the first to share his thoughts on Poitier’s passing. “What a landmark actor,” he tweeted. “One of a kind. What a beautiful, gracious, warm, genuinely regal man. RIP, Sir. With love.”

Tyler Perry shared on Instagram that his “heart broke” upon hearing the news of Poitier’s death. “The grace and class that this man has shown throughout his entire life, the example he set for me, not only as a black man but as a human being will never be forgotten,” Perry wrote.

Questlove called Poitier “One of the greatest actors of his generation,” in an Instagram post. “You already know I can spew paragraphs of what his activism represented especially in a time that his accolades were happening during the civil rights era—-but man this is more of a personal reflect because of the bonding his 70s movies did for my family & I. Rest In Peace. 🙏🏾And thank you,” Questlove wrote.

Whoopi Goldberg quoted lyrics from “To Sir, With Love”, the title song from Poitier’s 1967 film. “If you wanted the sky i would write across the sky in letters that would soar a thousand feet high..To Sir…with Love,” adding “He showed us how to reach for the stars.”

Josh Gad tweeted “Icon. Iconoclast. Barrier Breaker. Pioneer. Hero. Legend. All Time Great. Goodbye to one of the most important and extraordinary Actors in the history of our industry. Thank you for shattering glass ceilings and paving new roads.”

Joseph Gordon-Levitt tweeted: “Sidney Poitier. An absolute legend. One of the greats.” The tweet is accompanied by photos, including one of President Barack Obama awarding Poitier the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

Here is a sampling of other tributes:

Read More About:

