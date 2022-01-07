Hollywood Remembers Sidney Poitier: “An Absolute Legend” & “Warm, Genuinely Regal Man”

Tributes are pouring in for Oscar-winning actor, director, civil rights activist and humanitarian Sidney Poitier, who has died at age 94.

Poitier won the Best Actor Oscar in 1964 for Lilies of the Field for his depiction of an ex-serviceman who helps East German nuns build a chapel, his win marking the first for a Black actor. He received an honorary Oscar in 2002, “in recognition of his remarkable accomplishments as an artist and as a human.”

He also was the recipient of the Kennedy Center Honors in 1995, the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2009, two Golden Globe awards and a Grammy for narrating his 2000 autobiography, The Measure of a Man: A Spiritual Autobiography.

Westworld actor Jeffrey Wright was among the first to share his thoughts on Poitier’s passing. “What a landmark actor,” he tweeted. “One of a kind. What a beautiful, gracious, warm, genuinely regal man. RIP, Sir. With love.”

Tyler Perry shared on Instagram that his “heart broke” upon hearing the news of Poitier’s death. “The grace and class that this man has shown throughout his entire life, the example he set for me, not only as a black man but as a human being will never be forgotten,” Perry wrote.

Questlove called Poitier “One of the greatest actors of his generation,” in an Instagram post. “You already know I can spew paragraphs of what his activism represented especially in a time that his accolades were happening during the civil rights era—-but man this is more of a personal reflect because of the bonding his 70s movies did for my family & I. Rest In Peace. 🙏🏾And thank you,” Questlove wrote.

Whoopi Goldberg quoted lyrics from “To Sir, With Love”, the title song from Poitier’s 1967 film. “If you wanted the sky i would write across the sky in letters that would soar a thousand feet high..To Sir…with Love,” adding “He showed us how to reach for the stars.”

Sidney Poitier Life Story Set To Become Broadway Play

Josh Gad tweeted “Icon. Iconoclast. Barrier Breaker. Pioneer. Hero. Legend. All Time Great. Goodbye to one of the most important and extraordinary Actors in the history of our industry. Thank you for shattering glass ceilings and paving new roads.”

Joseph Gordon-Levitt tweeted: “Sidney Poitier. An absolute legend. One of the greats.” The tweet is accompanied by photos, including one of President Barack Obama awarding Poitier the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

Here is a sampling of other tributes:

You were an incredibly beautiful, kind soul who changed the lives of so many, and a hero to all. The world was a much better place because you were in it, and we will miss you. RIP dear #SidneyPoitier 🙏🏻💔 — Billy Dee Williams (@realbdw) January 7, 2022

On 8/12/09, Sidney Poitier, the 1st Black man to win the Best Actor Oscar, & I received the Presidential Medal of Freedom from President ⁦@BarackObama⁩. He was a trailblazer in acting & directing & paved the way for many to follow. Rest In Peace. https://t.co/NKX8I70eYD — Billie Jean King (@BillieJeanKing) January 7, 2022

94 years. Gloriously well done. A compass for my creative soul, a forever inspiration, an igniter of my determination to dream. Love to the family, friends and all whom the everlasting legacy of #SidneyPoitier will light a path of continuing artistry, authenticity, and activism🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/oY3rkz52QX — Aisha Hinds (@AishaHinds) January 7, 2022

Immediately dispelling the perverted, obscene, and misinformed notion of white supremacy in every beautifully human, artistic and dignified way = Sidney Poitier. https://t.co/aU4ptHBKCx — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) January 7, 2022

Sidney Poitier was full of grace in every aspect of his life .. He opened doors with a BOOM that came from his gentle soul RIP .. — Henry Winkler (@hwinkler4real) January 7, 2022

“I think the way I want to think. I live the way I want to live.” ~ Sidney Poitier 💫 … and he did just that. 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/Wd5R5FSIwP — Sydelle Noel (@sydelle_noel) January 7, 2022

Sidney Poitier was everything. A consummate, powerful actor. A man of grace and innate dignity. A leader and a groundbreaker. A good and gentle soul. I cherish his work . Sympathy and peace to his family and loved ones. #RIPSidneyPoitier — jason alexander (@IJasonAlexander) January 7, 2022

So long to the groundbreaking titan, Sidney Poitier pic.twitter.com/3YmpPa699U — Elijah Wood (@elijahwood) January 7, 2022

Twitter

If you wanted the sky i would write across the sky in letters that would soar a thousand feet high..

To Sir… with Love

Sir Sidney Poitier R.I.P.

He showed us how to reach for the stars — Whoopi Goldberg (@WhoopiGoldberg) January 7, 2022

Sidney Poitier. An absolute legend. One of the greats. pic.twitter.com/jd2Xd7vmIJ — Joseph Gordon-Levitt (@hitRECordJoe) January 7, 2022

🕯️I had the honor of meeting #SidneyPoitier. And beyond his acting, this photo captures what people should also remember–his activism in civil & human rights. He can be another great inspiration for civic engagement this year, especially to #Vote @ the fed, state & local levels. https://t.co/WadQ26Bmh4 — Charles Burnett (@1CharlesBurnett) January 7, 2022

Icon. Iconoclast. Barrier breaker. Pioneer. Hero. Legend. All time great. Goodbye to one of the most important and extraordinary Actors in the history of our industry. Thank you for shattering glass ceilings and paving new roads. #ripsydneypoitier pic.twitter.com/Kz9JdWaAI5 — Josh Gad (@joshgad) January 7, 2022

Sidney Poitier. What a landmark actor. One of a kind. What a beautiful, gracious, warm, genuinely regal man. RIP, Sir. With love. (📷Sam Falk/NYT) pic.twitter.com/5ZaKxxPdxw — Jeffrey Wright (@jfreewright) January 7, 2022

“You don’t have to become something you’re not to be better than you were.”

― Sidney Poitier, The Measure of a Man — Nancy Sinatra (@NancySinatra) January 7, 2022

Sidney Poitier, my childhood idol, lifelong inspiration & star of some of my favourite films…

Forever your fan & admirer…

Rest In Peace 🙏 pic.twitter.com/tN3pXKxt3W — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) January 7, 2022

RIP Sidney Poitier. One of the greatest actors of all time. His “In The Heat Of The Night” will always be on my top 10 film list. His line, “They call me Mr. Tibbs!” heralded in Black Power in a definitive, permanent way. It sends a thrill through my bones every time I see it. — Stevie Van Zandt (@StevieVanZandt) January 7, 2022

TO SIR WITH LOVE, 1 & 2.

My entire childhood holidays i would be obsessed with this film. Ofcourse thats when i discovered Him and went onto watch the others. #SidneyPoitier #legend — Ali Fazal M / میر علی فضل / अली (@alifazal9) January 7, 2022

RIP Sidney Poitier, 94.

When he answered an ad for actors, as an illiterate young man, the theatre owner sneered: ‘Go be a dishwasher.’

Sidney already was a dishwasher.

Stung by the jibe, he vowed to prove him wrong.

He became the first black man to win the Best Actor Oscar. pic.twitter.com/JNpBWi8nwk — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) January 7, 2022

“Oh, I saw it.” The butler saw it and we saw it too. Thank you Sir Sidney Poitier, well done. Fly high! pic.twitter.com/GeqRx3rXx4 — 🇵🇷Aida 🇩🇴Rodriguez 🏁 (@FunnyAida) January 7, 2022

What a thrill it was to meet the legendary actor Sidney Poitier.. he made us all feel proud and was an inspiration to us in an industry that at times could not be welcoming.. thank you Mr. Poitier rest well. pic.twitter.com/EI6hRljryn — Loni Love (@LoniLove) January 7, 2022

Heart is aching. 💔Sir Sidney Poitier was not just a great actor. He was a wonderful human being and truly the most elegant man I ever met in my life.

Rest Well Dear Brother… #ToSirWithLove pic.twitter.com/FpU2g1TeAC — Star Jones (@StarJonesEsq) January 7, 2022

“There is a certain immortality involved in theater, not created by monuments and books, but through the knowledge an actor keeps to his dying day that on a certain afternoon, in an empty and dusty theater, he cast the shadow of a being that was not himself……..” pic.twitter.com/lVsvO5t3CJ — Wendell Pierce (@WendellPierce) January 7, 2022

Sidney Poitier will forever stand at the very foundation of the American Film Institute – and the art form itself. Artist and activist – a leader and a light – he was and will remain an inspiration to all who dream of a greater tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/Jxtan6safA — AFI (@AmericanFilm) January 7, 2022