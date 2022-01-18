You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Broadway To Dim Lights For Sidney Poitier

Ruby Dee and Sidney Poitier in 'A Raisin in the Sun', 1961 Everett Collection

Broadway theaters will dim their marquee lights tomorrow night in honor of the late Sidney Poitier.

Poitier, who made his Broadway debut in 1946’s Lysistrata and earned a Tony Award nomination for his career-making portrayal of Walter Lee Younger in Lorraine Hansberry’s 1959 play A Raisin in the Sun, died Jan. 6 at age 94. He reprised the role for the 1961 film version.

Poitier returned to Broadway in 1968 as director of the play Carry Me Back to Morningside Heights starring Louis Gossett Jr., Diane Ladd and Cicely Tyson.

“Although Sidney Poitier’s brilliance shone on Broadway stages as a performer and director in just a small number of productions, his presence on Broadway was both titanic and influential,” said Charlotte St. Martin, President of The Broadway League. “I know that Broadway fans worldwide recognize the incredible impact Mr. Poitier had on our art form. He is a true icon and an inspiration to so very many.”

The dimming of the lights – a Broadway tradition – for Poitier is scheduled for Wednesday January 19 at 7:45 p.m./ET.

