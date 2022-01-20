Shondaland Promotes Alison Eakle To Chief Content Officer, TV & Film, Ups Chris DiIorio To CMO

Shonda Rhimes’ Shondaland has promoted longtime development executive Alison Eakle.

Eakle, who was previously EVP, Head of Creative Development, becomes Chief Content Officer, TV & Film.

This comes a month after the Bridgerton producer hired Megha Tolia as President and COO, to whom Eakle reports.

Eakle, who has been with the company since 2013, will lead the company’s development and production teams. She will be responsible for development and current programming for scripted series and documentaries and will serve as a co-exec producer on projects including the Bridgerton franchise and Inventing Anna, working closely with Rhimes and her producing partner Betsey Beers.

Separately, Chris DiIorio, who was Chief Strategy & Business Development Officer, has had his role expanded to become Chief Marketing Officer. He will oversee all external marketing and communications as well as brand partnerships. He will also report to Tolia.

“Both Alison and Chris have been integral to the growth and success of Shondaland and I am thrilled that they will be taking on new, expanded positions within the organization,” said CEO Shonda Rhimes.

“Betsy and I are beyond excited to create this new position that takes full advantage of Alison’s talents and allows her to expand her responsibility with the company. Having a Chief Content Officer allows Betsy and me to spend more time working as a focused creative team on each show,” added Rhimes. “Chris and I have a longstanding relationship that has continuously expanded over the past 15 years. He has been with me on this journey since the early days and it was a natural choice to have him in this new position to steer all marketing, communications and partnerships for Shondaland.”