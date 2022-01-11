Sharon Stone Joins ‘The Flight Attendant’ Season 2, Will Recur As Cassie’s [SPOILER] On HBO Max Series

EXCLUSIVE: After Season 1 of The Flight Attendant delved into Cassie Bowden’s tragic relationship with her late father, the upcoming second season of the hit HBO Max series will explore Cassie’s relationship — or lack thereof — with her mother.

In a major cast addition to the Emmy-nominated show, Sharon Stone has been tapped for a recurring role opposite Kaley Cuoco in Season 2.

Stone will play Lisa Bowden, Cassie’s (Cuoco) estranged mother who would prefer to stay estranged. After a lifetime of dealing with Cassie’s alcoholism, she no longer has any patience or good will to spare.

Cassie’s mom only very briefly appears in one flashback scene in Season 1; the character now is being fleshed out in a Season 2 storyline.

Season 2 finds Cassie Bowden living her best sober life in Los Angeles while moonlighting as a CIA asset in her spare time. But when an overseas assignment leads her to inadvertently witness a murder, she becomes entangled in another international intrigue.

The cast of The Flight Attendant, whose second season is shooting in Los Angeles, Berlin and Reykjavik, also includes returning series regulars Zosia Mamet, Griffin Matthews, Deniz Akdeniz and Rosie Perez; new series regulars Mo McRae, Callie Hernandez and JJ Soria; returning recurring guest stars T.R. Knight as Cassie’s brother and Lisa’s son, Yasha Jackson and Audrey Grace Marshall; and new recurring players Alanna Ubach, Cheryl Hines, Jessie Ennis, Mae Martin, Margaret Cho, Santiago Cabrera and Shohreh Aghdashloo.

Showrunner Steve Yockey developed the series, and exec produces alongside Cuoco, co-showrunner Natalie Chaidez, Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, David Madden, Suzanne McCormack and Silver Tree. Warner Bros. Television; Cuoco’s Yes, Norman Productions; Berlanti Productions; and Bonnie Munoz serve as its producers, with Jess Meyer as co-executive producer.

Season 1 of The Flight Attendant, which is streaming on HBO Max, received nine Emmy nominations, including Outstanding Comedy Series and Lead Actress for Cuoco.

Stone’s television credits include roles in Netflix limited series Ratched, HBO’s Mosaic, The New Pope and a recurring role on The Practice, for which she won an Emmy Award for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series. Her film work includes Basic Instinct and Casino, which earned her an Academy Award nomination. Her upcoming movies include Beauty and What About Love. Stone, who has been honored with a Nobel Peace Summit Award, a Harvard Humanitarian Award, a Human Rights Campaign Humanitarian Award and an Einstein Spirit of Achievement Award, among other accolades, is repped by Artist International Group.