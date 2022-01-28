Shane/Nahley Communications Appoints Sarah Shulman As VP In Expansion Move

A year after its launch, Shane/Nahley Communications is expanding with the appointment of talent agency communications vet Sarah Shulman as vice president.

The LA-based Shulman had been at Buchwald since becoming the agency’s first head of corporate communications in 2020. Along with Shulman’s arrival at Shane/Nahley, Buchwald is becoming a corporate client of the firm.

Established in January 2021 by PR veterans David Shane and Sue Fleishman, Shane/Nahley advises a diverse group of clients in media, entertainment and technology. Along with strategic communications, the firm also manages a range of crises and issues for high-profile individuals and companies. Shulman is expected to focus on the company’s roster of corporate entertainment clients, including streaming services and production companies.

At Buchwald, Shulman ran internal and external communications, media relations, special events, client publicity and strategic planning. Prior to Buchwald, she was the first head of corporate communications for talent and literacy agency Verve and had a five-year run at ICM Partners. By the latter part of her ICM tenure, she was managing day-to-day communications for the agency.

“Sarah is an incredibly talented professional with a deep understanding of the entertainment landscape,” said Shane, who is Shane/Nahley’s president and CEO. “She will be an invaluable resource to our clients and is a great addition to our growing team.”

Shulman added, “I am excited to be joining such a talented team who already lead impactful work for an impressive and dynamic roster of corporate clients,” Shulman said.

Shane held senior posts at Relativity Media, ICM Partners and Comcast. He also led global external communications for Hewlett-Packard, at the time the world’s largest technology company. He began his career in television news.