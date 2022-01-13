‘Shadow & Bone’: ‘Mortal Kombat’ Star Lewis Tan & ‘The OA’s Patrick Gibson Among Four Added To Season 2 Cast

Season 2 of Netflix’s Shadow and Bone will see a number of new face in the world of the Grishaverse as Lewis Tan (Mortal Kombat), Patrick Gibson (The OA), Anna Leong Brophy (Traces) and Jack Wolfe (The Witcher) join the cast as series regulars. They join stars Jessie Mei Li, Archie Renaux, Freddy Carter, Amita Suman, Kit Young, Ben Barnes, Danielle Galligan and Calahan Skogman.

Written and executive produced by co-showrunners Eric Heisserer and Daegan Fryklind, Shadow and Bone brings together the stories and characters of both Shadow and Bone and Six of Crows, two overlapping series that take place in Bardugo’s Grishaverse.

Shadow and Bone is set in a war-torn world where lowly soldier and orphan Alina Starkov (Mei) has just unleashed an extraordinary power that could be the key to setting her country free. With the monstrous threat of the Shadow Fold looming, Alina is torn from everything she knows to train as part of an elite army of magical soldiers known as Grisha. But as she struggles to hone her power, she finds that allies and enemies can be one and the same and that nothing in this lavish world is what it seems. There are dangerous forces at play, including a crew of charismatic criminals, and it will take more than magic to survive.

Also appearing in Shadow and Bone Season 2, which started production, as series regulars will be Galligan, Skogman and Daisy Head. The three promoted actors will reprise their roles as Nina Zenik, Matthias Helvar and Genya Safin, respectively Bola Ogun, Laura Belsey, Karen Gaviola and Mairzee Almas will direct the upcoming season.

Tan comes the series as Tolya Yul-Bataar. Gibson will play Nikolai Lantsov. Leong Brophy will take on Tamar Kir-Bataar and Wolfe plays Wylan Hendriks.

Shadow and Bone is executive produced by Shawn Levy, Josh Barry, Dan Levine and Dan Cohen for 21 Laps Entertainment, Loom Studio’s Pouya Shahbazian, and Shelley Meals.