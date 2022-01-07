UTA Global Communications Officer & Partner Seth Oster Exiting

After five years, Seth Oster is leaving UTA at month’s end to take another post.

The news was announced internally today via an email from UTA CEO Jeremy Zimmer:

“I am disappointed to say that Seth Oster, our partner and Global Chief Communications Officer, has decided to pursue a new opportunity and is leaving UTA at the end of the month.

Seth has played a pivotal role over the past five years at UTA. He led us through numerous acquisitions and a few crises. He handled every challenge with focus and aplomb. His guidance through the WGA impasse, his relentless drive to tell our story, and his success at building our communication practice to be among the best in the business, are a just few of the important contributions that Seth has made to UTA.

Related Story Kristina Moore Joins UTA As Media Rights Agent

Seth will help transition his role over the next few months. The Corporate Communications group he built and professionalized will remain in place to support our company, clients, and colleagues.

We have all greatly benefited from Seth’s counsel, leadership, and friendship. Let’s wish him well as he starts this next chapter.

Thanks, Seth.”

After growing the uber-agency’s profile and communications team over the past half decade, we hear the political and corporate vet is moving to a lofty LA-based position outside the media industries starting in February.

A senior advisor to Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.), Oster was Assistant Secretary for Public Affairs at the EPA during President Barack Obama’s first term. Running communications for SAG and the MPA, George Washington University grad Oster was also Managing Director at professional services and accounting company KPMG overseeing all corporate communications.

Dominic Patten contributed to this report