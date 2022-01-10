Seth Meyers Returns To ‘Late Night’ After Covid Break, Will Host Remotely

Last week was the week the late-night hosts contracted Covid with Late Night’s Seth Meyers and The Late Late Show’s James Corden both being hit by the virus.

Meyers will return to host his NBC show this evening, although the former SNL star will record remotely after receiving his positive test last week.

Tonight’s show will feature Senator Bernie Sanders and Olympic skier Lindsey Vonn as well as a new A Closer Look segment.

Meyers is no stranger to recording his show remotely, having spent much of the pandemic filming from his attic as well as his in-law’s house.

Elsewhere, in late-night, Jimmy Kimmel returns from the holiday break with new episodes of Jimmy Kimmel Live! Tonight, the ABC show will feature guests include Steve Harvey and The Bachelor’s Clayton Echard as well as musical guest Milky Chance.

Jimmy Fallon, who revealed that he also contracted Covid during the Christmas break, is back with The Tonight Show tonight with guests including John Cena and Bridget Everett as well as musical guest Cordae.

Stephen Colbert hasn’t let the rising spread of the Omicron variant disrupt The Late Show and has guests including Gayle King and Tig Notaro on the show this evening.

Last week, the comedian discussed the impact of the current state of the pandemic on his CBS show, saying that he would remain in the Ed Sullivan Theater as long as he doesn’t get Covid.

He said that he would never go back to the “storage closet where we did the show for 10 months”. “I can’t do it. I got the PTSD from that little room up there,” he added. “I hope you guys are all healthy, but if you guys can’t show up, I’m still going to be here. I’m not leaving the Ed Sullivan. I will do the show with no makeup in a sweatsuit on a GoPro, but I’m never fucking going back into that room on the eighth floor again.”

Colbert’s CBS counterpart James Corden, however, will not be on this evening, after testing positive The Late Late Show host is sitting out late-night until January 18.