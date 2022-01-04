‘Late Night With Seth Meyers’ Canceled For Rest Of Week After Host Tests Positive For Covid

Covid-19 has hit another late-night host.

Seth Meyers has revealed that he has tested positive for the virus and, as a result, Late Night will be canceled for the rest of the week. The former SNL star, who is vaccinated and boosted, added that he felt fine.

The NBC show returned from its winter hiatus last night with guests including This Is Us’ Sterling K. Brown, Chrissy Metz and Justin Hartley and musical guest David Byrne.

However, it will now be off until next Monday as Meyers isolates.

The host joked that viewers should tune in on Monday “to see what cool location we will try and pass off as a studio”. Meyers spent much of the pandemic hosting the show from his attic and his in-law’s house.

It comes a day after his NBC colleague Jimmy Fallon revealed that he tested positive for Covid at the end of December as he was gearing up to appear on Saturday Night Live.

New York has been hit particularly hard by the Omicron variant with one in every three Covid tests over the last week coming back positive, according to city data.