Tom Hanks Comedy 'A Man Called Otto' Sets Cast; STX & CAA Join Ahead Of EFM
‘Served Like A Girl’ Filmmaker Lysa Heslov Inks With Gersh

Lysa Heslov
Courtesy of Nick Talone

EXCLUSIVE: Lysa Heslov, the filmmaker best known for her award-winning 2017 documentary Served Like A Girl, has signed with Gersh for representation.

Heslov directed and produced the feature, which followed American women as they transitioned from active duty to civilian life after serving tours in Iraq and Afghanistan.

She most recently sold the true-crime documentary series Brother from Another, about the 2015 murder of Florida physician Teresa Sievers, to Epix—and will direct and produce the project with Grant Heslov and George Clooney’s company Smokehouse TV.

Additional projects from Heslov in development include a feature documentary diving into the impact of celebrity culture around the world.

She continues to be managed by Andy Cohen at Grade A Entertainment.

