Searchlight Closes $7.5M U.S. Deal For Sundance Pic ‘Good Luck To You, Leo Grande’; Hulu Releasing

EXCLUSIVE: Searchlight Pictures has closed a deal around $7.5 million for U.S. rights to Good Luck to You, Leo Grande. the Sophie Hyde-directed film that stars Emma Thompson and Daryl McCormack (The Wheel of Time & Peaky Blinders).

Deadline reported yesterday that Searchlight was poised to win the film that was bid on by several distributors, and the plan is to wage an awards-season campaign for Thompson in a standout turn. Searchlight will release through Hulu, in a deal similar to the pre-emptive one it made for another Sundance film, Fresh.

Hyde directed 52 Tuesdays and Animals. The new film is scripted by Katy Brand, whose credits include Nanny McPhee Returns, which starred Thompson, and Walking on Sunshine.

In Leo Grande, Nancy Stokes (Thompson) has led a full life. A retired schoolteacher and widower, she finds herself yearning for the one thing that has eluded her: a satisfying sexual experience. She decides to do something about that, with a plan that involves an anonymous hotel room and a young sex worker who calls himself Leo Grande (McCormack). Leo is confident, dapper and takes pride in being good at his job. He also appears to be intrigued by Nancy — one of many things to surprise her during their time together.

The film is an intimate, charming comedy about genuine human connections, sex positivity and female pleasure. It strikes the balance between unapologetic humor and an earnest study of the art of (self-)acceptance. Leo Grande premiered January 22 at Virtual Sundance in the Premieres Section to strong reviews.

Debbie Gray of Genesius Pictures and Adrian Politowski of Align are the producers. The pic will stream exclusively as an Original film on Hulu in the U.S.

It’s the second major narrative film Sundance deal to close, after Sony Pictures Classics acquired Living in a $5 million deal for North American rights and international territories. That one also focuses on a mature man (Bill Nighy) feeling his mortality and trying to make the most of the time he has left. This follows the big deal last weekend the docu Fire of Love. More deals are coming.

CAA Media Finance and Cornerstone brokered the Leo Grande deal with Searchlight execs Paul Hoffman and Chan Phung.

“Sophie Hyde has brought Katy Brand’s brilliant script to life with a joy and humanity that perfectly captures the journey of searching for connection and liberation,” said Searchlight Presidents Matthew Greenfield and David Greenbaum. “Good Luck to You, Leo Grande is a beautiful film, and Emma Thompson and Daryl McCormack are simply perfect.”

Said Hyde: “We are soaked in a culture that encourages us to dislike our bodies and be ashamed of what brings us pleasure, but I hope Leo Grande brings much pleasure to U.S. audiences. I loved every second of working with Emma and Daryl on this movie. Collaborating with them, and the incredible artists who helped craft the movie, has been a true delight and I couldn’t be more thrilled that the team at Searchlight will be guiding its release.”

Added the producers: “The team at Searchlight has proven beyond a doubt that great films are brought together through the support of inspiring storytellers. We are honored to be in the company of this great roundtable and we’re eager to bring Leo Grande to audiences across the U.S.”

Brand, Julian Gleek, Hyde, Mark Gooder, Alison Thompson, Nadia Khamlichi, Nessa McGill and Martin Metz are executive producers.