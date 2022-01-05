Up-And-Coming Australian Actors Sean Keenan, Shannon Berry & Tyroe Muhafidin Ink With Brave Artists Management

EXCLUSIVE: Sean Keenan (The Power of the Dog), Shannon Berry (The Wilds) and Tyroe Muhafidin (Amazon’s Lord of the Rings)—a trio of up-and-coming actors out of Australia—have signed with Brave Artists Management’s Karli Doumanis for representation.

Keenan is an AACTA Award nominee who recently appeared in Jane Campion’s acclaimed Netflix pic The Power of the Dog and Justin Kurzel’s award winner Nitram. The actor will next be seen in the ABC series Barons, along with a show based on the 2002 Bali bombings, which is currently in production. He has also featured on the film side in such titles as Nim’s Island, The True History of the Kelly Gang, Strangerland, Australia Day, Hard Target 2, Is This the Real World and Drift. Keenan made his screen debut at the age of fourteen as the title character in the Australian children’s series Lockie Leonard, based on Tim Winton’s novels, also subsequently starring in Syfy’s Hunters, along with such series out of his home country as Puberty Blues, Cloudstreet, Dance Academy, Glitch, Hoges, Newton’s Law and Wake in Fright.

Berry is a series regular in Amazon’s popular YA drama series The Wilds, portraying Texan plane crash survivor Dot Campbell. The actress first came to the industry’s attention after being cast in Syfy’s Hunters, after a cross-continental search. She has also starred in the Australian series Offspring and Romper Stomper for Network Ten and Stan, respectively.

Muhafidin is a relative newcomer who has found his first major TV part in Amazon’s adaptation of J.R.R. Tolkien’s The Lord of the Rings. He’s previously appeared in short films including Two Sands and Treasure Maps and Tinned Spaghetti, as well as the online series Caravan.

Keenan continues to be represented by Shanahan Management in Australia; Berry by Creative Soul Management in Australia; Muhafidin by Hallie Mckeig at Creative Soul Management and Jackoway Austen Tyerman.