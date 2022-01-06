Composer Brian Tyler Brings Iconic Horror Franchise “Into A New World” With Score For Upcoming ‘Scream’ – Hear An Exclusive Track

EXCLUSIVE: Deadline has the first exclusive track from Brian Tyler’s score for Scream, which is set for release on all digital platforms tomorrow via Varèse Sarabande—ahead of the fifth film in the beloved horror franchise’s release in theaters on January 14.

In addition to releasing music from the new film, the record label will be celebrating Marco Beltrami’s iconic scores from the first four films with a 4-LP edition of his Scream: Original Motion Picture Soundtracks, featuring two hours of unreleased material.

Way back in 1996, Wes Craven’s Scream ushered in a new era of slasher flicks—pairing self-aware satire with the chills, gore, and plot twists expected of the genre. Now, 26 years later, Paramount Pictures and Spyglass Media Group take us back to the fictional town of Woodsboro, CA, where a new group of teenagers are targeted by the masked serial killer known as “Ghostface,” with the original film’s stars Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox and David Arquette reprising their roles.

Tyler first collaborated with the new Scream film’s directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett on their 2019 horror pic Ready or Not for Searchlight Pictures, looking with his latest score to do justice to the “incredible franchise” and its “storied” history.

“I wanted to both acknowledge the history of the amazing score that came before this installment, while also taking the musical landscape into a new world,” says the composer. “There are new themes as well as old-school themes intertwined in a way that I hope does the franchise justice.”

Tyler adds that there is “an emotional component” to the new film that is “an integral dynamic contrast to the terror” within it. “I wanted to reflect this in the score,” he states, “and help make this movie a fully realized experience for the viewer.”

The composer is a multiple Emmy and BAFTA Award nominee who has also recently scored Paramount+’s hit series Yellowstone, from creator Taylor Sheridan, along with its recently launched prequel series, 1883. He’s also been tapped for such series as Hawaii Five-0, Swamp Thing, Scorpion and Sleepy Hollow, while bringing his talents to six installments of the Fast & Furious Franchise (including the recent F9: The Fast Saga) and such films as Those Who Wish Me Dead, Clouds, Charlie’s Angels, Rambo: Last Blood, Crazy Rich Asians and Avengers: Age of Ultron, among many others.

The upcoming Scream also stars Melissa Barrera, Mason Gooding, Mikey Madison, Dylan Minnette, Jenna Ortega, Jack Quaid, Marley Shelton, Jamin Savoy Brown and Sonia Ammar. James Vanderbilt (The Amazing Spider-Man, Zodiac) penned the script with Ready or Not’s Guy Busick. Vanderbilt, William Sherak and Paul Neinstein produced, with Kevin Williamson, Chad Villella, Gary Barber, Peter Oillataguerre, Ron Lynch, Cathy Konrad and Marianne Maddalena exec producing.

Listen to Tyler’s opening track for the pic, titled “New Horizons,” by clicking above.