IFC Films Hires Scott Shooman For Head Of Acquisitions Post

EXCLUSIVE: Just in time for Sundance, IFC Films has hired Scott Shooman to be Senior Vice President of Acquisitions, reporting directly to IFC Films president Arianna Bocco.

A seasoned hand in the acquisitions game who is leaving a senior exec post at Endeavor Content, Shooman has been an acquisitions exec at CBS Films, Sony Pictures’ Screen Gems and Sony Pictures Worldwide Acquisitions Group. Shooman will hit the ground running: he’s tasked with leading the acquisitions team to acquire approximately 30 films per year for both the IFC Films and IFC Midnight slate in all stages of production, from script stage to finished films. He will be the primary liaison between sister companies RLJE films and Shudder as well as parent company AMC Networks and will attend festivals on behalf of the company starting with Sundance. At that virtual fest, IFC Films presents the Venice Golden Lion Winning Audrey Diwan-directed drama Happening, as well as Hanna Bergholm’s directing debut Hatching.

Acquisitions Manager Adam Koehler will report to Shooman.

“For more than 20 years, IFC Films has been an industry leader in independent film distribution and as we forge ahead in an ever changing marketplace, I could not think of a more exciting executive than Scott Shooman to lead our film acquisitions team,” IFC prexy Bocco told Deadline. “Scott has great intuition, impeccable taste and an innate understanding of both commercial and arthouse films that will continue to position IFC Films as a leader in acquiring exciting new content and discovering new voices. The breadth of Scott’s experience is unmatched and I can’t wait to see what he will accomplish working to shape our future slates.”

Said Shooman: “IFC Films is one of iconic and refined brands in independent film. They embrace storytelling, established auteurs, fresh new voices, and are willing to take bold chances on innovative movies. With their dynamic thinking when it comes to curation and distribution, I could not be happier to join Arianna and the rest of the team at IFC Films. With the current evolution happening before our eyes in the film business, IFC Films is terrifically positioned to define the way movies are presented.”

IFC Films has been one of the most prolific buyers of indie films, serving a fluid system of distribution portals. The distributor is currently in release with Paul Verhoeven’s Benedetta, the Mia Hansen Love-directed Bergman Island, Jacques Audiard’s Paris, District 13 and Hany Abu Assad’s Huda’s Salon.

At Endeavor Content, Shooman was a senior executive with a project specific focus in Content and Partnerships. He worked across the Television, Feature, Non-Fiction, Audio and their Live teams to help generate and package entertainment content across all divisions.

At CBS Films, acquisitions he spearheaded included Hell or High Water, Inside Llewyn Davis, and At Eternity’s Game, as well as Salmon Fishing in the Yemen, and The Kings of Summer. Among the co-productions were Seven Psychopaths, The Woman in Black, Love the Coopers, What If and Middle School.

He helped establish the Sony Pictures Worldwide Acquisitions Group before that, with films that included We Own the Night, The Raid, The Squid and The Whale, Attack the Block and Insidious.