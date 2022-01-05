Scott MacFarlane Joins CBS News As Congressional Correspondent

Scott MacFarlane, who has been an investigative reporter for NBC’s Washington affiliate, has joined CBS News as congressional correspondent.

MacFarlane will report for all CBS News broadcasts and platforms.

At NBC4 in D.C., MacFarlane recently has covered the aftermath of the January 6th siege on the U.S. Capitol, detailing the prosecutions of defendants arrested for their involvement in the attack. He has been with WRC-TV for the past eight years and has interviewed presidents, senators and other public officials.

Neeraj Khemlani, president and co-head of CBS News and Stations, said in a statement that MacFarlane “has a proven track record of impactful reporting.”

MacFarlane won the Anna Quindlen Award for Excellence in Journalism for his series on teacher licensing loopholes and child sexual abuse allegations. His investigation into the Department of Veterans Affairs helped trigger a congressional review by the House Oversight Committee, and reports on thoroughbred horse racing deaths in West Virginia led to new state regulations. He also has won more than 20 regional Emmys and Edward R. Murrow awards.

MacFarlane previously was a Washington correspondent for Cox Media Group and a guest host on SiriusXM’s POTUS Channel. He also worked as a reporter for the CBS-owned station in Detroit, and as a freelance reporter for CBS News Radio.