‘Schitt’s Creek’ Star Emily Hampshire Leads Rom-Com ‘The End Of Sex’

EXCLUSIVE: Schitt’s Creek star Emily Hampshire is starring in and executive-producing under-the-radar rom-com The End Of Sex, which has just wrapped in Hamilton, Canada.

Also starring are Jonas Chernick (James Vs His Future Self), Gray Powell (Sort Of), Lily Gao (Letterkenny) and Melanie Scrofano (Wynonna Earp).

The feature follows a young couple (Hampshire and Chernick), who feeling the pressures of parenting and adulthood, send their kids to camp for the first time and embark on a series of sexual adventures to reinvigorate their relationship.

Vortex Productions is behind the feature from director Sean Garrity who is re-teaming with his My Awkward Sexual Adventure collaborators Chernick and Hampshire. Chernick has also penned the script.

Vortex Media financed the picture, in association with Brainstorm Media. Vortex and Brainstorm will collaborate on the distribution plan. Worldwide rights remain open.

Justin Rebelo and Sally Karam served as producers with Jesse Ikeman, Christopher Giroux and Bill Marks as executive producers for Vortex Media. On behalf of Brainstorm Media, Michelle Shwarzstein and Alex Peters act as executive producers. Stars Hampshire and Chernick also executive-produce.

“We are thrilled to partner with the creative team behind The End Of Sex,” said Justin Rebelo, CEO Vortex Media, which owns Vortex Productions. “We love this script and couldn’t be happier to bring it to life – we look forward to sharing it with the world when the time is right to bring it to market.’

Hampshire is currently starring in the remake of Normal Lear’s Mary Hartman, Mary Hartman for Sony TV and TBS. She is also co-writer and executive producer. She recently wrapped shooting the female lead opposite Iain Glen in the upcoming Amazon drama series The Rig and recently starred opposite Adrien Brody in Epix’s Chapelwaite.

Hampshire is repped by Atlas Artists, Paradigm, Creative Drive Artists and Felker Toczek Suddleson Abramson McGinnis Ryan.

Vortex’s previous credits include Shudder pic Anything For Jackson, Hallmark movie Heart For The Holidays and Lifetime features Inn love By Christmas and It Takes A Christmas Village.